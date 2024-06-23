The World of Musicals Concert with lead singer Ireland's Ciaran Olohan.

Following a sell out 2022 New Zealand tour – The World of Musicals in Concert returns to New Zealand in 2024, featuring an all new show.

The show will be in Whanganui for one night only as part of the New Zealand tour, with a collection of favourite musical songs brought together for a night of reminiscing and nostalgia - and a singalong if you know the melodic genre.

Hit songs from various musicals are brought together in one show that is tailored to suit a range of ages. The format is renowned as a stepping stone for the emergence of considerable showbiz talent.

Some of the cast of the World of Musicals Concert reaching out from the stage.

The cast consists of a hand-picked selection of stage talent from the UK, Ireland and Australia alongside some returning cast members from previous visits to Australia and New Zealand.

Many of the cast are already established theatre, opera and television performers across various international musical circuits. They are performing from the best of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables to We Will Rock You and Sister Act among other favourites.

The 2024 show will star Irish singer and musician Ciaran Olohan. Originally from County Wicklow, Olohan trained under Philip O’Reilly at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. He comes from a significant musical background, and has worked in countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Germany, Spain, Norway and the UK. He recorded his debut solo album Wicklow My Home in 2018.

As well as the Whanganui stop, the cast will perform 11 other concerts, starting on July 1 in Kerikeri and finishing on July 16 in Blenheim.

The details:

What: The World of Musicals in Concert

When: Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Royal Opera House

Tickets: Via Ticketek











