Halfback Lindsay Horrocks, here scoring against Horowhenua-Kapiti last month, is one of four Whanganui players to play NZ Police in Taupo this weekend. Photo / Blake Davison

Halfback Lindsay Horrocks, here scoring against Horowhenua-Kapiti last month, is one of four Whanganui players to play NZ Police in Taupo this weekend. Photo / Blake Davison

Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks will become a five times New Zealand Heartland representative when he takes the field against NZ Police in Taupo on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is one of four Butcher Boys named in the 23-man team with the union also represented by fellow former NZH reps inside back Dane Whale, centre Timoci Seruwalu and hard-working hooker Roman Tutauha.

Jason Caskey is assistant coach of the team with locals Ethan Robinson (utility back), Josh Lane (lock) and Ben Whale (utility forward) as non-travelling reserves.

The local record of nine-selections is held by Ruapehu loose forward Peter Rowe (2006, 07, 08, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and captain since 2010).

Horrocks will join hooker Cole Baldwin and Marist winger Cameron Crowley as five-time NZH reps.

Whanganui's largest representation was eight players in each of 2009, 10 and11.

South Canterbury, unbeaten in the Meads Cup for the past two seasons, provided six players last year against NZ Barbarians and has eight this Sunday.

Seven of the 12 Heartland unions are represented in the live televised game starting at 2.05pm.

Whanganui's 40 NZ Heartland reps (number of locals in brackets) and match scores —

2006 to Argentina (6) — Dan Aldworth, Leon Mason, Sheldon O'Hagan, Peter Rowe, Mike Thompson, Logan Vaughan. Beat Salta 23-22 in Salta, lost to Tucuman 25-13 and Argentina A 39-5 in Tucuman.

2007 team named — No games (3) — Steelie Koro, Peter Rowe, Mike Thompson.

2008 to the US (5) — Cameron Crowley. Mike Fitzgerald, Matt Gilbert, Leon Mason, Asaeli Tikoirotuma. Asst coach: Guy Lennox. Beat Pacific Coast Grizzles 35-12 in San Francisco and US Selection XV 19-14 in Salt Lake City.

2009 domestic game v NZ Marist (8) — Cole Baldwin, Cameron Crowley, Matt Gilbert, David Gower, Fraser Hammond, Peter Rowe, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Lasa Ulukuta. Coach: Guy Lennox. Manager: Chris Back. Lost 23-11 in Masterton.

2010 to Australia (8) — Cole Baldwin, Cameron Crowley, Mark Davis, Fraser Hammond, Steelie Koro, Shaun McDonough, Peter Rowe, Jon Smyth. Coach: Guy Lennox. Manager: Chris Back. Lost to NZ Marist 31-22 in Whanganui, beat NZ Defence Force 43-17 in Levin, beat Parramatta XV 50-24 in Sydney.

2011 local game v NZ Marist (8) — Cole Baldwin, Simon Dibben, Steelie Koro, Darren Munro, Shaun McDonough, Jon Smyth, Sam Scown, Rusiate Vukula. Manager: Chris Back Lost 15-14 in Pukekohe.

2012 v NZ Marist and to Samoa (7) — Mark Davis, Nick Cranston, Fraser Hammond, Matt Koubaridis (named but injured), Shaun McDonough, Darren Munro, Peter Rowe. Manager: Chris Back. Beat NZ Marist 15-10 in Auckland. Lost to Apia XV 23-21 and beat Samoa A 17-13 in Apia.

2013 internal games (4) beat NZ Defence Force 60-34 in Methven and NZ Marist 25-12 in Timaru — Nick Cranston, Shaun McDonough, Peter Rowe, Lasa Ulukuta. Manager: Chris Back.

2014 (3) - beat NZ Marist 46-31 at Albany. Beat Cook Islands XV 64-6 and lost 33-20 both at Nikao — Cole Baldwin, Peter Rowe, Lasa Ulukuta. Manager: Chris Back.

2015 (6) — beat NZ Marist 47-42 in Masterton, lost to Australian Barbarians 38-32 in Levin and 40-24 at Cooks Gardens — Cole Baldwin, Fraser Hammond, Lindsay Horrocks, Bryn Hudson, Stephen Perofeta, Peter Rowe. Manager: Chris Back.

2016 (4) — beat NZ Marist 35-14 at Papakura, beat Nadi 26-19 in Nadi, lost to Nadroga 26-22 in Sigatoka — Lindsay Horrocks, Peter Rowe, Viki Tofa, Te Rangatira Waitokia.

2017 (3) — beat NZ Marist 41-39 in Timaru — Craig Clare, Cameron Crowley, Bryn Hudson.

2018 (4) — lost to NZ Marist 29-19 at Te Aroha, beat Fijian Vanua XV 12-7 at Lautoka and lost 15-7 at Singatoka — Cameron Crowley, Craig Clare, Campbell Hart, Peni Nabainivalu.

2019 August (4) — lost to Samoa 36-19 at Eden Park — Campbell Hart, Craig Clare, Lindsay Horrocks, Peni Nabainivalu.

2019 — November (2) — lost to NZ Marist 29-19 Te Aroha Beat Fijian Vanua XV 12-7 Lautoka, lost 15-7 Sigatoka — Campbell Hart, Peni Nabainivalu.

2020 — No Heartland rugby.

2021 (5) — lost to NZ Barbarians 36-24 — Campbell Hart, Craig Clare, Lindsay Horrocks, Timoci Seruwalu, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Dane Whale. Assistant coach: Jason Hamlin.

2022 (4) — v NZ Police at Taupo (November 6) — Lindsay Horrocks, Timoci Seruwalu, Roman Tutauha, Dane Whale. Non-travelling reserves (3): Josh Lane, Ethan Robinson, Ben Whale.