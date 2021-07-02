Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Your weekend recreation and relaxation guide

ART

There are three new exhibitions to check out at Space in St Hill St: Fine lines — a celebration of linear works; Lockdown+ by Glen Armstrong and Here and There by Samantha Matthews.

FOOTBALL

Don't miss this weekend's soccer action as Team McGhie Football Whanganui take on NP Rangers Women's Feds on Wembley #1 on Sunday at 1pm.

RUGBY

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau host Byford's Readimix Taihape in Springvale at 2.30pm on Saturday in what has turned out the be the first of a double-header ahead of the semis.

ON THE BOX

The Battle for Britney delves into facts, rumours and conspiracy theories surrounding pop star Britney Spears' public family feud. Saturday 8.45pm on three.

TV SPORT

Don't miss the All Blacks' first hit-out of the season against Tonga at Mt Smart, with four newbie ABs taking the field. The 7.05pm match will follow the Māori All Blacks v Manu Samoa game at 4.30pm. Sky Sport 1.