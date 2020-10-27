First open day in nine months brings plenty of support for SteamRail Wanganui

SteamRail Wanganui's open day over Labour Day weekend was the first one since the beginning of 2020. Photo / Blair Jordan

After nine months without any events, SteamRail Wanganui had a successful open day over Labour Day weekend.

SteamRail aims to hold events every couple of months, but due to Covid-19 had to cancel its Queen's Birthday weekend event.

This weekend's event was SteamRail's first open day since January.

President Blair Jordan said he was very impressed by the number of people that came through.

"We had a lot of people come through in the morning and it slowly tapered off going into the afternoon. But it was a great day.

"It was really good to see get so many people out for the day."

SteamRail's next event will be during Vintage Weekend in 2021, when it will hold two days' of events instead of the usual one.

"We will be looking to keep the railway side of the weekend up and running."

Jordan said it was great to be able to have an event after so many months off and thanked everyone who showed interest.

"Thank you to everyone that came down. We also had a lot of support of Facebook as well which was cool to see."