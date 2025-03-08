By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ
Fifteen survivors of the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit - the Rangitīkei psychiatric institution where children were tortured in the 1970s - have so far received $150,000 government rapid redress payments.
The payments, announced in December, were open to survivors injected with the painful paralysing drug paraldehyde or who received electroconvulsive therapy.
It was part of a $22.68 million package for Lake Alice survivors, who can either opt for the payments or get a free lawyer and head to arbitration.
The first five rapid payments were made on Monday, March 3, and the following 10 throughout the week. Survivors have until September to register their interest.