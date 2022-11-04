People will be able to see a fireworks display at the Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway this evening. Photo / NZME

The weekend's set to go off with a bang with Guy Fawkes celebrations - but people are being urged to keep themselves, other people and animals safe.

Fewer outlets are selling fireworks this year, with the only retailers in Whanganui being Crackerjack and Bad Boy Fireworks, as well as Boom Brothers in Raetihi.

Crackerjack chief executive Craig Faulkner said the demand for fireworks from his stores had been very high this year.

"We're expecting to sell out actually, more than likely today [Friday], if not by midday [Saturday]," he said.

He thought the reason for the high demand was down to people looking to have some fun after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the weekend timing of the occasion.

"Guy Fawkes this year falls on a Saturday, which is beneficial from a sales perspective," Faulkner said.

Whanganui District Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and the SPCA have advice for people to keep themselves, other people and their animals safe while lighting fireworks.

A council representative said lighting fires in a public place, fireworks included, required the council's approval under the Public Places, Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016.

For private property owners, the council recommended the use of pyrotechnics should be contained within their property.

Whanganui Fire Station's risk reduction adviser Gerad Packard said he couldn't predict how busy firefighters would be, but crews were hoping for a quiet Guy Fawkes weekend.

"It's hard to know how it will turn out for us, but crews will be responding as usual," he said.

He said historically Guy Fawkes had been a busy time for them, but the last couple of years had been quieter due to stricter controls on the public use of fireworks.

Fenz recommended that people not light fireworks in dry or windy conditions, carefully follow the manufacturer's instructions, light fireworks in a wide-open area away from flammable objects like dry vegetation or flammable liquids, and keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher ready.

Only adults should light fireworks, they should be kept in their box until people are ready to light them and they should not be pointed at homes or other people, duds should be left alone, and used fireworks should be soaked in water before throwing them out.

As a courtesy to others, Fenz advised people not to use fireworks after 10.30pm, and to try to let neighbours know in advance of plans to let off fireworks.

Fenz said people in rural areas should not set off fireworks around farm animals. Pets should be kept inside as loud noises and bright flashes are very frightening to many animals.

Staff at Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Whanganui are moving their horses out of town for the weekend.

"Because this whole place is a small area, with a firework or someone spooking them, they will go through fences and that's because they don't have the room to get away from them," RDA horse manager Carla Anne Benson said.

RDA co-ordinator Robyn Mann said the RDA's grounds being so close to Springvale Park, where people liked to set off fireworks, made it even more of an issue for them.

"It is a celebration, but for SPCA and horse owners and pet owners, it's the worst time of the year," Mann said.

SPCA said it received dozens of calls relating to fireworks around Guy Fawkes, including animals being injured, frightened or going missing and, occasionally, animals being abused.

The organisation asked people to plan ahead and create a strategy for their animals.

Making sure their pet had the company of other animals where possible, was kept inside, and had proper identification were a few easy steps people could take to ensure their safety, SPCA said.

People annoyed by particularly loud or late fireworks can report a noise nuisance to the council at any time by calling (06) 349 0001.

This is a 24/7 service and the council said noise control officers would attend as soon as possible.

For those wanting to see a professional display rather than lighting their own, Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway is holding the Tradezone Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday night, with a night of speedway racing being capped off by a fireworks display.

Public gates open at 4.30pm and racing starts at 6pm.