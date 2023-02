Fire crews from around Taranaki have been called to the blaze. Photo / File

Fire crews from around Taranaki are battling a blaze at ASB Bank in Hāwera’s main street.

Police notified Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) of the fire 9.15am on Sunday.

A Fenz spokesperson said the building on High St was “well involved.

Four fire crews and on the scene with another four on the way from around Taranaki, including New Plymouth, Eltham, Stratford, and Mania.

More to come.