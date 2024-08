Fire services responded to a well-involved house fire in Hāwera on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Fire services responded to a well-involved house fire in Hāwera on Thursday morning with the cause of the blaze under investigation.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Jan Wills said two fire crews and a van from Hāwera station attended the fire on Waihi Rd.

The fire began about 7am.

“It was well-involved on arrival.

“There were no injuries.”