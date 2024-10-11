Specialist fire investigator Anna Gordon said a shed at the back of the property was “well ablaze”.

“They have lost the entire contents of their shed but their house is undamaged.”

An investigation found that embers removed from a fireplace and left outside had ignited as the wind changed direction, setting the shed alight.

Gordon recommended that embers be placed in a metal container or bucket, which should then be filled with water.

She said embers should be left in the bucket and clear of any buildings for two to three days as they could “hold their heat for a long period of time”.

She said many fires seen by fire services were caused by loose embers or embers not being properly disposed of.

“I think what surprises people is how hot their ashes will stay for such a prolonged period of time.”

It could take days for ashes to properly cool off, she said.

Working smoke alarms were also an important tool for fire prevention.

