A garage that caught on fire on Somme Parade is being investigated by fire services. Photo/ NZME.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of a garage fire on Somme Parade in Whanganui this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews received reports of a garage on fire on Somme Parade just after 6.30am.

“Two crews from Whanganui have attended.

“The garage was well-involved when we arrived so there’ll be quite a lot of damage to that building.”

The fire was contained to the garage and did not appear to have spread to any other buildings, he said.