“Our crews have training and equipment to handle hazardous substances safely, including protective clothing for different types of chemicals,” Dudley said.

Firefighters wore full hazmat suits and used a high-pressure water system to clean off after working around the chemicals.

Firefighters worked in protective gear to contain the spill.

During the operation, firefighters sought specialist advice on some of the chemicals from the New Zealand Defence Force and a Queensland fire and rescue scientist.

In response to a question from the Chronicle, Health New Zealand (HNZ) said it would not name the specific chemicals.

Firefighters helped to move children from a nearby daycare centre to another location.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals being stored and concern over possible chemical fumes, the decision was made to relocate the children at the nearby daycare centre to Te Puna Ora on the hospital grounds,” HNZ said.

Parents and caregivers were advised at the time.

In a Facebook post, HNZ said it was “grateful for the speedy actions of all involved, with no injuries sustained”.

“The site was swiftly evacuated with the spill quickly contained by our local fire brigade.”

Information about managing hazardous substances can be found on the Fire and Emergency NZ website.

