Fire crews were at Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to contain a chemical spill that led to a nearby daycare being evacuated. Photo / Eva de Jong
Firefighters worked to contain 20 chemicals after a leak in a chemical storage facility at Whanganui Hospital.
Six fire trucks attended the incident on Wednesday afternoon, with 30 firefighters working for multiple hours to contain the chemical spill. Crews also evacuated a nearby daycare centre because of concern about fumes from the substances.
Crews from Whanganui, Marton, Milson and Palmerston North attended.
Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley saidthey moved about 20 chemicals into appropriate containment to be safely disposed of by an authorised destruction contractor.
Firefighters helped to move children from a nearby daycare centre to another location.
“Due to the nature of the chemicals being stored and concern over possible chemical fumes, the decision was made to relocate the children at the nearby daycare centre to Te Puna Ora on the hospital grounds,” HNZ said.
Parents and caregivers were advised at the time.
In a Facebook post, HNZ said it was “grateful for the speedy actions of all involved, with no injuries sustained”.
“The site was swiftly evacuated with the spill quickly contained by our local fire brigade.”
Information about managing hazardous substances can be found on the Fire and Emergency NZ website.
