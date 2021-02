The fire is in a property at the Tupoho community housing complex. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Firefighters are currently on scene at a fire at the Tupoho community housing complex on Campbell St in Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency was called to the incident just before midday on Friday.

The fire appears to be burning inside the building, with a blanket of smoke covering nearby properties.

Two fire appliances are currently on scene at the blaze.

Fire and Emergency has closed Campbell St from the intersection with Dublin St.

More to come