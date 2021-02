A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was called in for assistance. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency NZ is keeping close tabs on a block of Campbell Rd land after Tuesday's scrub fire.

Multiple fire crews were alerted just after 2.30pm to the 30m by 10m fire.

The fire was extinguished after a couple of hours, but a number of hot spots remain.

A FENZ spokesman said it would continue to monitor the scene over the next 24 hours to ensure another blaze didn't start.