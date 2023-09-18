Going up the steps from left: Haydn Wynn (cello) and Claudia Tarrant-Matthews (violin) and on the right Eleanor Hill (violin) and Martha Campbell (viola).

For its final subscription concert of 2023, Chamber Music Whanganui is excited to present the Calathea Quartet in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

On Tuesday, September 26 at 7.30pm, London-based rising musicians Claudia Tarrant-Matthews (violin), Eleanor Hill (second violin), Martha Campbell (viola), and Haydn Wynn (cello) bring their fresh and dynamic programme to the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The Calathea Quartet is an exciting emerging ensemble comprised of musicians from New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and England. Named Britten-Pears Young Artists for the past two years, the talented quartet formed in 2020 while pursuing postgraduate studies at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London.

As well as their quartet work and solo commitments, both violinists Claudia Tarrant-Matthews and Eleanor Hill perform with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Irish violist Martha Campbell has performed at many of Ireland’s leading festivals and venues including the West Cork Chamber Music Festival and the National Concert Hall.

Haydn Wynn, their cellist, is also a string arranger, and songwriter, currently a City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Career Accelerator Programme String Fellow 2023/2024

Chamber Music Whanganui has always supported young musicians who have been pursuing their music studies abroad and looks forward to the energy and skill they will bring to this concert. Their programme is a mix of classic and less often-heard music which they will bring to eight centres across Aotearoa.

Opening with the shining clarity of the first of Mozart’s Prussian Quartets, the dynamic and fresh ensemble moves into the evocative and lyrical writing of Aotearoa’s own Dame Gillian Whitehead. Imogen Holst’s Phantasy Quartet follows, with beautiful modal harmonies and pastoral sound work, before delving into Shostakovich’s gripping fifth quartet, a driving and dramatic work to close this exhilarating performance.

Tickets for this concert are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only, no eftpos).

Adults $35, Seniors $32, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay), Students $5.

For further information please contact Chamber Music Whanganui at ing.cull@gmail.com.