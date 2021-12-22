Fashion your own summer challenge

The Hug Tree gets a lot of attention on the Waitahinga Trails. Photo / Supplied

With most regular events cancelled this summer — the Whanganui Summer Programme is a notable exception — there's the opportunity to discover, re-discover and enjoy the many walking, cycling and exploring opportunities which we have on offer in our district.

It is a chance to have your own summer challenge to taste as many as possible.

In the city or nearby are numerous walks ranging from easy to challenging. Start with easy options, such as Rotokawau (Virginia Lake), Rotomokoia (Westmere Lake), Gordon Park, Bason Botanic Gardens, Hylton Park, Bushy Park Tarapuruhui, Durie Hill Tower walk, Bastia Hill water tower, round the bridges, riverbank walkways, urban walkways and the inner city heritage walk.

In the intermediate level is the Westmere Walkway which can be expanded to take in Matipo Park. The Atene Skyline Track falls into the hard category, though the viewpoint walk there is rated as intermediate. Also hard, if you do the full loop, are the Waitahinga Trails, but there are shorter walks available there, too.

Our beautiful beaches also provide easy to harder options at Castlecliff, South Beach and Kai Iwi.

Mountain biking is available at the Springvale pump track, Hylton Park, Araheke mountain bike park, riverside shared pathways and That Place (payment needed).

Don't get down about what you're missing, get out and do it!

For more information ask the i-SITE or go to discoverwhanganui.nz.