Expose Yourself: What is Heart Coherence?

Comment:

What is Heart Coherence?

In my layman's understanding, coherence is the synchronisation of the nervous system measured by our heart rhythms and our respiratory system.

Not only does practising coherence have physiological benefits, it also affects us emotionally, mentally and magnetically.

Heart work and coherence recognises that the heart and mind are linked and work in partnership through the nervous system, and that the heart organ is in fact the biggest influencer! (Heart Math Institute).

Quite logical, really, when you think that the heart is formed before the brain! Yes, that means that our heart talks to our brain and not the other way around like we've been led to believe.

Whilst science tells us that we may well be the most "conscious" beings on the planet, somewhere this information got lost in translation and we've become more reliant on our "thinking" than our intuition or heart intelligence.

We live in a society that puts so much value on our IQ (intellectual intelligence) when our EQ (emotional intelligence) should be equally as valued, if not more.

How many times have we sensitive folk been shamed into being labelled as "over sensitive" or "over emotional" when in fact we are sitting on some high intelligence that we just haven't learnt to manage properly.

Our emotions are symptoms and what happens when we ignore symptoms? They get LOUDER!

It's not rocket science, is it!

So how do you get and grow heart coherence?

One of the simplest and quickest paths to learn coherence is through intentional practice. These include deliberately concentrating on feelings like caring, love and gratitude and other states of appreciation.

In contrast, we can quickly become incoherent when we experience negative attitudes and emotions which may be present because of years of repetitive thoughts that we may not even be aware of (subconscious beliefs).

Being more coherent is not about wrong or right, or good or bad emotions! But rather acknowledging that our emotions are the result of years of conditioning. Some of those feelings lead us to a more satisfactory life, and other emotions take us further away.

My role as a heart focused coach is to map out with my client how to return to a more heart-centred life to increase satisfaction. With the heart being the biggest magnetic part of the human body, when we increase coherence we increase our energy on all levels. I make no apologies for passing this information on and personally don't care if it's seen as "fringe".

I know from personal experience what happened when I started to apply this knowledge. To ignore what worked for me would be to invalidate all that I've experienced and achieved to have got me here.

However, I'm not alone as many people across the globe are waking up to the heart centred work, and like myself are finding that it's been the "missing" piece for us.

Years of therapy and searching has led us here. Lots of us are now looking within and doing the work! However, the work within isn't just about ourselves, we also know that when we make a transformation in ourselves we also affect those around us as well. We understand that we are part of a global coherence.

My role as a quantum coach is to facilitate the whakaaro in a way that everybody gets to explore what the coherence means to them and how it applies to their own life. It's also effective with children and can teach them how to be more in control of their own emotions.

So if you're interested in how coherence can help you then I look forward to hearing from you. Come and check out your own coherence level through my latest inner app, and see for yourself how you can master your own emotions.

Coherence | HeartMath Institutehttps://www.heartmath.org

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com

https://www.facebook.com/CC4Health