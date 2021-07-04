Expose Yourself: Exploring and transcending emotions

Scientist I am not! I'm just someone who has a genuine passion in learning as much as I can where science, philosophy, and the mind/body interface.

I closely follow Deepak and other scientists including the HeartMath Institute, and recently became a HeartMath practitioner.

What makes me different? Instead of the traditional CBT or "thinking" our way through an issue, I teach people to reconnect back to themselves by "feeling" their way through it. I like to call it EBT. It makes sense that if we want to successfully transcend past any emotional distress, then we approach it from the same pathway in which it all began.

Some will recognise what it feels like to constantly try and "think" their way through problems, only for that gap and discord between what we think and feel to get so big that it's not even recognisable any more.

We can alter our state far more efficiently and effectively when we explore our emotions.

Exploring them doesn't mean we have to re-traumatise ourselves with whatever context was behind them either. In fact this is quite counter-intuitive in my work and very antagonistic.

The work I do is about stabilising and transcending those emotions which cause us harm, and with practice, step into consciously creating a life we love.

I'm proud to be part of this new model of care which feels like the gathering of information which is all part of some beautiful symphony which connects us back to our "self" and back to "nature".

If you think the quantum coaching pathway is for you please contact me for a free chat to see if what I offer is a good fit.

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com

fb: #cc4Health