Former Wellington Phoenix winger Paul Ifill having a shot at goal at Wembley Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

A former Wellington Phoenix stalwart has been gracing the fields of Whanganui's Wembley Park for the first time.

Paul Ifill, who has more than 100 caps for the Wellington Phoenix and played for a number of top-flight English sides and the Barbados national side, has been in Whanganui for the last few days competing in his first New Zealand Masters Games.

"I've always flirted with the idea of coming," Ifill said.

"I always had something on during it though. Everything lined up to play this year. It's been bloody good fun. I can see why people always come."

The timing all worked out and he was loving the atmosphere at Wembley Park.

"It's been great fun getting out here and kicking a ball around with some mates."

Playing for Wellington Olympic, his side took out the over-35s competition, winning the final against Capital Hearts.

"I'm completely shattered though, I tell ya."

Earlier this week, Ifill was announced as the head coach of Samoa's women's team. Although Covid-19 and border restrictions mean he has to work remotely for the time being, he is excited to see where he can take the side.

"I really enjoy coaching women. I have been coaching them for four years now. It's not very often players get or do job interviews, so that was something a bit different."

He is hoping a bubble between the countries will manifest in the next few months to allow him to take full control.

Paul Ifill in action for the Phoenix in 2010. Photo / File

"We have 11 months until Oceania qualifiers so have a bit of time to prepare."

After arriving in New Zealand in 2009, Ifill went on to play more than 100 games for the Wellington Phoenix, something that certainly wasn't planned.

"I planned on staying here for one year. I was battling a few injuries and I wanted to find a competition that had fewer games in a season. The Phoenix contacted me and it was all history. I've been here for 11 years now, that speaks about how much I love this place."

Living in Masterton, Ifill has spent the tail end of his career running his two academies in Masterton and Nelson.

"I love it, I wouldn't do it otherwise. You hope you are passing on as much knowledge as possible."

A ruptured Achilles ended his Phoenix career, but he went on to play for a number of teams in New Zealand's national league before retiring from top-flight football in 2019.

He will lace up for Wairarapa United in the Central League this season.

On May 22, 2004, Ifill competed in one of the only FA Cup Finals that didn't take place at London's Wembley Stadium. With the traditional venue of Wembley Stadium undergoing construction work at the time, the game was held at Millennium Stadium in Wales.

Playing for Millwall at the time, his side went on a historic run, becoming one of the first teams not in the Premier League to make it to the FA Cup Final.

"We were pretty fortunate not to run into a Premier League side as we progressed through the Cup."

They were up against an absolutely stacked Manchester United side that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Paul Scholes.

"The weeks leading into the game, our coach was stressing to us 'they're only humans too'. We weren't completely embarrassed. We held on for 44 minutes before they scored.

"It wasn't till after the game when I really sat down and thought about it. We were playing against Roy Keane, who had hundreds of games in the Premier League. Ryan Giggs was a hero of mine. Leading up to the game, you're a competitor so you aren't really thinking about who you're facing."

He ended up with one of his idols' signed jerseys after the game, albeit temporarily.

"I had Roy Keane's jersey. One of our midfielders who was marking him all game came in and slumped in his chair, sadly. I asked what was wrong, he said 'I was hoping for Roy's jersey, but someone has already taken it'.

"We flipped a coin to decide who has it. He got it and I ended up with Nicky Butt's signed jersey instead. I was a bit sad, I won't lie."