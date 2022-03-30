Restrictions on water use in South Taranaki, including in towns such as Pātea, during March conserved water in rivers and streams. Photo / Bevan Conley

Water restrictions are set to end in South Taranaki on April 2.

The restrictions began on March 12, due to a lack of rain and high water demand.

From that day all watering was by handheld hoses only, morning and evening, and at odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered dates and even-numbered houses on even-numbered dates.

The restrictions were needed to conserve water for drinking, and to protect the health of rivers and streams, South Taranaki District Council group manager of community and infrastructure services Fiona Aitken said.

They followed seven years during which no water restrictions were needed.

Aitken thanked residents for their efforts to conserve water and asked them to continue to fix leaks and use water wisely.