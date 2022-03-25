Robert Northcott chairs the committee that decides how to distribute funds from Mercury's Waipipi Wind Farm. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first funds from the Waipipi Wind Farm Community Fund have been given out to three schools and two golf clubs.

Energy company Mercury bought the South Taranaki windfarm in August last year. It provides $25,000 to be distributed to the local community each year.

Decisions about who gets the money are made by a committee of local people, headed by South Taranaki District Council deputy mayor Robert Northcott.

"I believe they are all worthy causes and will go towards enhancing our local communities, especially our tamariki as they are our future," Northcott said.

Waipipi Wind Farm officially opened in June last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

So far this year Kakaramea School has received $4000 from the fund for shade sails. Waitōtara School received $3900 for a tennis net and $4000 went to Whenuakura School for improvements to its playground.

Junior golf will be supported with $1000 allocated to Patea Golf Club, and Waverley Golf Club is to use $900 to upgrade its sound system.

There's still about $10,000 left in this year's fund. The next round of applications opens on April 1. For more information go to Mercury's website.