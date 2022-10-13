Emergency services were called to attend to a serious two-car crash on State Highway One near Mangaweka on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka.

Police said they were called to the crash around 9.05am on Friday.

Initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said SH1 from Mangaweka to Ōhingati has been closed south of the Western Rd intersection.

"SCU [Serious Crash Unit] is now en route and once they have arrived they will take several hours to complete their investigations," Waka Kotahi posted on social media at 10.35am.

Police said diversions have been put in place, and Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the area or delay their journey.

