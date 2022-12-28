Emergency services are at the scene after a helicopter crashed at Kai Iwi near Whanganui.
The incident happened just after 8am.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said police and ambulance services were also in attendance.
“It looks like there is no entrapment,” the spokesperson said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Police spokesperson said they were alerted about 8am to reports of a helicopter with engine difficulties near Kai Iwi.
“The pilot has made an emergency landing in farmland and has no life-threatening injuries. CAA will be investigating.”