Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Elections 2026: Whanganui MP Carl Bates reselected as National’s electoral candidate

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Carl Bates with Education Minister Erica Stanford in Whanganui earlier this year. Photo / Mike Tweed

Carl Bates with Education Minister Erica Stanford in Whanganui earlier this year. Photo / Mike Tweed

Incumbent Whanganui MP Carl Bates will be the National Party candidate for Whanganui at next year’s general election and he is taking ”nothing for granted”.

Bates was part of the first tranche of selections for 2026, which included Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop.

He said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save