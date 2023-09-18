Whanganui electorate candidates Craig Dredge (Act, left), Marion Sanson (Greens), Steph Lewis (Labour), Carl Bates (National) and William Arnold (NZ First) at Fordell Hall.

Rural Women NZ Fordell/Mangamahu branch hosted a meet-the-candidates evening at Fordell Hall on Friday, September 8, with a good crowd attending.

Written questions were sent to the candidates covering several topics; first up was the question about freshwater plans for farms.

William Arnold, of NZ First, said his party would deliver a freshwater plan that worked for the environment.

Carl Bates, of National, said, “We’ve had enough of farming being directed from Wellington. National will enable farmers to get back to farming.”

Craig Dredge, of Act, said his party would repeal the national policy statement on freshwater and bring decision-making back into the community. “Act is here for farmers, to take away the red tape,” he said.

Labour’s Steph Lewis, the incumbent Whanganui MP, chaired the Primary Production Select Committee in Parliament for the past 12 months and chaired the Labour Rural Caucus. “I support healthy living in our communities,” she said.

Marion Sanson, of the Greens, said her party would ensure freshwater regulations were enforced.

■ Forestry: Productive land conversions and carbon offsets?

William Arnold: “It’s disastrous converting productive land to forestry for carbon offsets, for food production and for rural communities, instead of reducing emissions. Right tree, right place and right reason.”

Carl Bates: There has been a huge amount of forestry conversion, good productive land has gone into forestry, ultimately for carbon credits. We are going to stop that.”

Craig Dredge: “We want to get rid of red tape, we want farmers to have productive land.”

Steph Lewis: “We want to meaningfully reduce our carbon emissions.”

Marion Sanson: “We want to see real greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The 100 per cent carbon offsetting is not helpful. We want to make sure we meet our Paris Accord Agreement commitments.”

■ Wool products are fire-resistant, antimicrobial, air-filtering, moisture-wicking, recycling and compostable. They are produced in New Zealand with a low carbon footprint. Are they the right choice for our schools and offices?

William Arnold: “Value-adding both in exports and local markets is important, we should source locally instead of importing synthetics.”

Carl Bates: “National wants to see a petition for the use of wool get proper attention in Parliament.”

Craig Dredge: “Wool is undervalued and at risk of being a dying breed. The Government has put synthetic carpets in our schools. We can use wool in schools, but will have to foot a 30 per cent premium — but we need to do that in our schools and our homes for the sake of our farmers.”

Steph Lewis: “Industry wants carpet tiles — we are cracking a commercially viable wool carpet tile. Up until now, we haven’t been able to compete with the synthetics. This has been due to MPI and government funding.”

Marion Sanson: “Wool has some splendid qualities, we want to support farmers and local products, using wool instead of synthetics.”

■ Health: Is tertiary care there when we need it?

William Arnold: The health system is at breaking point, especially emergency departments. NZ First will put on more doctors and professional staff and increase pay. All mandates would be removed.”

Carl Bates: “There were 14 patients who sat for 24 hours in the hospital before being seen. We will increase spending on health every year and ensure wait times in elective surgery are addressed.

Craig Dredge: Waiting 18 hours in A&E — I don’t think that’s good enough. Act will open up immigration policies to allow more doctors and nurses. Wait priorities based on race need to stop.”

Steph Lewis: “In the first quarter this year, 2000 new nurses registered to practice in New Zealand.”

Marion Sanson: “Historically, there has been under-investment by successive governments in the health system. A wealth tax would provide a world-class public health system.”

■ Rates: How do we better fund them?

William Arnold: “The Provincial Growth Fund is available to local bodies for essential works.”

Carl Bates: Managing the economy better will keep rates down. First, incentivising consents for new houses. Second, city and regional deals by contracting key infrastructure and getting it done.”

Craig Dredge: “Act will give councils 50 per cent of the GST of new builds. We will ensure councils are spending money wisely in a way that doesn’t push rates up.”

Steph Lewis: “Labour is working to talk about how central government can fund rates together with councils.”

Marion Sanson: “The local rating base is insufficient. We will bring in more revenue with targeted environment taxes, congestion charges and tourism and infrastructure levies.”



