Whanganui Chronicle

Editorial: Water soon to be as precious as oil?

Simon Waters
By
2 mins to read
We're not going to run out of water - there is as much as there was millions of years ago. But we do face something of a water crisis.

COMMENT
Water, some say, will soon become more precious than oil.

Which might help explain why two Whanganui operators want to bottle it for sale, here and abroad.

We're not going to run out

