Editorial: Latest alert levels completely avoidable

Here we are, back in alert level 2. It could be worse: we could be in level 3, like Auckland is. It is inevitable there is going to be some finger-pointing.

People who should have been in isolation broke the rules. One went to the gym, another worked a shift at KFC … with food … and lots of customers. But what can you do? You can't legislate against stupidity. The isolation was not to annoy them or remove their rights, it was to protect the vulnerable.

Now Auckland, especially, and the rest of the country, some of which is so far away from the cluster so as to be completely safe, are experiencing alert level conditions that were avoidable. Sports competitions, concerts, community events – many have been cancelled.

A darts tournament, for example. The 50th North Island Tournament due to be played at the Porirua Club from March 2-6 has been called off. People have put aside savings, taken leave from their jobs, made plans and booked accommodation, for it to be cancelled, just as it was last year, for the same reason.

There are many such cases.

Auckland businesses and tourism around the country will suffer from the latest alert level announcement.

Royal Wanganui Opera House shows have been postponed and we were really lucky that all the Saturday attractions had a clear run before level 2 hit. Waka ama, drags, steamboats, La Fiesta events … all went ahead with no impediment. Other events were not so fortunate.

This time, if cancellation and business victims are so inclined, there are people to blame, and it's not the Government. Officialdom is doing its best to contain the mistakes but has again called on the team of five million to help out.

It's too easy for New Zealanders to become complacent, having had little experience of community cases.

What we forget is that one person, through carelessness, ignorance or foolishness, can infect dozens of people. Those dozens can infect more before they're even aware they have the virus, and before long we could be in the same situation as so much of the rest of the world.

This virus kills. It leaves some victims debilitated for life. Already half a million Americans have died. That's more than twice the population of Wellington. More than two and a half million people worldwide have died. That's half the population of New Zealand. Millions have been left with a lifetime of illness to cope with.

So why would you ignore instructions to isolate until absolutely sure you don't have the virus? Why would you risk the lives of everyone? Is it stupidity, selfishness or a desire to inflict harm on others? We'll probably never know, but they do, and if it's the latter, why are we letting such people back into the country?

Those finding their way home should answer some questions as well as test for Covid-19. We need to know their ability to understand the seriousness of the situation.

Our Prime Minister rightly says we won't beat Covid by turning on each other, but we could at least ask for some personal accountability, couldn't we?

■ ■ ■ ■

What is Air New Zealand doing with dodgy overseas military contracts? Why is our so-called "national brand" dirtying its hands in bloodied foreign soil, making lots of pieces of silver while, at the same time, laying off its staff because people aren't buying overseas tickets?

That's the excuse they give, and it's the same excuse they used when they shut down regional routes throughout New Zealand. Bollocks, of course, and they know that, but we are still expected to believe the lies.

Like the one about their chief executive at the time not knowing about the military contract with Saudi Arabia.

Of course he didn't know. He was only one of the highest paid employees in the country (paid by the shareholder and the taxpayer, no less) and he had no idea what the company was doing? Then why was he being paid so much? To turn a blind eye? To be kept in the dark by lesser paid staff? To be the official denier when someone asks the hard questions?

Now he has political aspirations, so a firm, if insincere, denial is in his, and his party's, best interests.

And what is happening about this? It seems to have gone awfully quiet, when we should be still making noises and demanding answers. If it's all about protecting the "brand", I suggest it's not worth protecting, because as a business with New Zealand at heart and its citizens their primary concern, it's a sham. If it hadn't been for Air Chathams, where would the likes of Whanganui be now?

Apparently Air NZ has other military contracts, but they're not talking about them. Probably something to do with commercial sensitivity, or perhaps the current chief executive has no knowledge of them. Should we be asking the tea lady? Oh no, she was sacked last year.

Perhaps one of the ground crew? Are there any left? Someone must know what's going on, and if any of it sullies our "national brand" it should be made public and stopped immediately. We do not need to be seen to be complicit in Middle Eastern war crimes.

Air NZ people need to be made aware that an apology in Parliament, a political confession, is not licence to carry on sinning as before.