Editorial: Keeping 12 councillors is right decision but wrong process

The decision to stick with having 12 district councillors is the right call for representation but the way Whanganui District Council arrived at it will be cause for further tension between the council andpublic.
At last year's local body elections, voters were asked in a non-binding referendum whether they supported the status quo or a reduction to 10 councillors.
A reasonable majority was in favour of a reduction: 8072 wanted a 10-member council and 5252 were happy with 12.
The often knee-jerk support for fewer councillors sometimes stems from the assumption that paid councillors are a drain on the coffers and that a reduction will help reduce rates.
But that's not really the case.
The salary pool is split between however many councillors there are, and any other negligible savings are not worth what would be lost in diversity of thought and experience if fewer councillors were at the table.
Even with 12 members, Whanganui's council lacks diversity and does not reflect the entire community it represents.
Reducing that number would only further dilute its diversity.