Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Editorial: 150 job losses huge blow to Whanganui as Mars Petcare pulls out

Zaryd Wilson
By
Editor - Whanganui Chronicle ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Mars Petcare has operated in Whanganui for 26 years.

Mars Petcare has operated in Whanganui for 26 years.

Editorial published October 2, on what at the time was a proposal.

To understand the magnitude of Mars Petcare's proposal to close its Wanganui factory and shift its operation to Thailand next year – just imagine if the opposite was true.

Imagine the economic impact of a company turning up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle