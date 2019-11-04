Editorial: 150 job losses huge blow to Whanganui as Mars Petcare pulls out

It will be 150 sets of wages no longer be flowing into the local economy and the massive domino effect that creates.
The decision is somewhat puzzling.
Mars is deeply ingrained in the Whanganui community, by all accounts a good employer with long-serving staff, a big sponsor of community events and had just celebrated 25 years with talk of the future.
But of course, it's business, and business is only part of a community until it makes better sense not to be.
Now, Whanganui has to pick up the pieces and while 150 jobs can be wiped out with one decision, creating them will take much longer and be much tougher.
Whanganui and Partners, the Manufacturing and Construction Workers Union, politicians and the community will need to work together.