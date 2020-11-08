Economist Brad Olsen to speak at Whanganui & Partners public forum

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen will speak in Whanganui on November 24. Photo / File

Adjusting to the economic effects of Covid-19 is the focus of economist Brad Olsen's talk at a public forum in Whanganui this month.

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is organising the forum which will be held on Tuesday, November 24.

As well as providing an update on the agency's activities over the past year, there will be a presentation by Olsen who is Infometrics' senior economist, Whanganui & Partners interim chief executive Gaelle Deighton said.

"New Zealand's economy is rapidly adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. This adjustment will see New Zealand's economy shrink and rebuild as we establish a 'new' normal.

"In the short term, the economic outlook remains uncertain, with job and earnings losses still mounting, but a swift return to more normal levels of day-to-day activity.

"Over the medium term, New Zealand's economic structure is set to change, with a shift in how we do work, where we work from, and who we interact with."

Olsen will outline Infometrics' economic outlook, how Whanganui has responded and what this means for the future.

The forum is at 5.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesday, November 24, at the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Attendance is free but people are asked to register at www.whanganuiandpartners.nz/resources/whanganui-partners-public-forum