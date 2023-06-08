Rooms 1, 2 and 3 at Durie Hill School with their artwork which will be displayed at Space Studio & Gallery.

Durie Hill School will be exhibiting students’ artwork in the Space Studio & Gallery, opening June 14, at 4pm until June 24.

The theme is Hononga (connection) for Year 5 and 6 students to explore their connection to a special place, Durie Hill School.

Waiho i te toipoto, kaua i te toiroa: Keeping connected and maintaining relationships so we can keep moving forward together.

“The theme is quite poignant this year, with the school celebrating its 150th Jubilee at Labour weekend,” said team leader and assistant principal Cara Johnston.

“The drawings of places and structures in the school make the connection. The admin block windows have been here for a long time. It’s nice to see the different interpretations of that same theme.

Vedant and Mason finishing their artwork, to be exhibited in the Space Studio & Gallery.

“Some have looked at the native birds that frequent the area. Two of the teams are named after birds: Tui and Kereru, with the Totara team symbolic of trees,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to collaborate for the second time with Durie Hill School on an exhibition to promote the students’ art and to support our community,” said Sarah Narine, from Space Studio & Gallery.

“It is very exciting for the children to have their work displayed outside of the school in an art gallery and it’s so timely that the collaboration dovetails with the school’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

“It is also a great opportunity for the children to engage with practising artists such as Rachel Dickison, to see her progression from their stage (primary school) now to generating an income from her art.

“We look forward to continuing collaborations such as this, that will encourage the next generation of budding artists,” she said.

Guest artist Rachel Dickison with her work Quirky Creatures in the Pop-up Gallery.

Guest artist Rachel Dickison will be presenting Quirky Creatures in the Pop-up Gallery at the same time alongside the children.



