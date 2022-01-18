Drunk driver told police he was helping a mate

Zane Nuku could be sentenced to imprisonment after being convicted in the Whanganui District Court on his fourth drunk driving charge.

A drunk and disqualified driver told police he was picking up his mate early on New Year's day so he got home safe.

Zane Nuku, 28, appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified.

Nuku had three previous convictions for driving while impaired.

He had been disqualified from driving indefinitely on June 30, 2020, in the Whanganui District Court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Butler said officers spotted Nuku driving erratically on Mosston Rd, Whanganui, at 12.54am on January 1.

"The vehicle was driving very slowly and swerving heavily within its lane," Butler said.

"The vehicle turned right onto Fox Rd and struggled to make the turn smoothly."

When police stopped the vehicle Nuku smelled of alcohol and was acting erratically.

Nuku was found to have a breath alcohol level of 857 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit for drivers aged over 20 is 250mcg.

He told police he was helping a friend, Butler said.

"I was just picking up my drunk mate and taking him home so he was safe."

Police immediately impounded Nuku's vehicle for 28 days because of his disqualification.

Despite facing a sentence of imprisonment Nuku didn't qualify for legal aid as he was employed, a duty lawyer told the court.

Judge Carter convicted Nuku on each charge and remanded him on bail, with strict conditions including a curfew, to reappear for sentencing on March 18.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a $6000 fine.