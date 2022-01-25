The incident happened at just after 1pm on Monday. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen-Hill

Three young men have handed themselves in to police following an incident at the Rangitīkei Street Store in Whanganui East on Monday afternoon.

The police say the shop owner was assaulted and taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition, and the assailants left on foot.

A police spokeswoman said three young men had been charged in relation to the incident and were all due to appear in the Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon.

They have been jointly charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated wounding.