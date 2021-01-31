Downer New Zealand Masters Games adds more zing with Lads Brewing Company

Timoti "Taco" Rangi (left), Hamiora Rangi, Rachel O'Connor, Adam Murphy and Andrew Solesbury, all directors of the Lads Brewing Company with the exception of Rachel O'Connor, doing some R&D at the Lads Brewing Company headquarters. Photo / Louise Follett

Whanganui is home to people with a passion for taking an idea and creating great. And the New Zealand Masters Games and Lads Brewing Company were both born from a germ of an idea.

It's no surprise then that the Downer New Zealand Masters Games and Lad Beers have collaborated to add a little more greatness. Lads Beers has created a bespoke beer exclusively in honour of the Games: Lads Citrus Lager.

From humble beginnings in the garage of part owner Timoti "Taco" Rangi in 2017, Lads beers is synonymous with the lifestyle of Whanganui: a city focused on making time for the good things in life.

The same focus applies, but now Lads Brewing Company operates in a purpose-built building in Taylor St. Much the same for New Zealand Masters Games, a bright idea hatched in Whanganui in 1989.

Downer New Zealand Masters Games and Lads Brewing Company, concocters of good times, bring you the Downer Masters Games' very own Citrus Lager. Crafted with hand-zested lemons, and when we say hand crafted, the lemons were picked from a mate's place on Hipango Tce and many hours and elbow work went in to making the lemon zest.

Games manager Rachel O'Connor has this to say about the Lads Brewing Company approach to brewing.

"The Lads team add so much soul to their beer making. The team and their product are a perfect match for the Downer New Zealand Masters Games. They're making what they love happen, and have the support of locals. Lads beer is a quality local product that I am sure will have the longevity of the New Zealand Masters Games."

Part owner Andrew Solesbury reflected on the motivation to start a brewing business, saying, "It was really born out of a love of beer and sports. Of course, The Downer New Zealand Masters Games is a perfect event to have its own Lads beer.

"We've created a new beer especially for the games, Lads Citrus Lager. It's a great beer for a hot day, perfect for the end of a day's sports, catching up with mates to relive the day."

Lads Citrus Lager will be available at the Games Hub during the games. The Four Square on St John's Hill will also stock the Citrus Lager over the games period, and Porridge Watson and Frank Bar will have it on tap.

Lads Brewing Company will also be having two pop up events on February 8 and 11 on site for takeaway and to drink on site. Contact Lads Brewing Company on Facebook for details.