Double dux for Nga Tawa's high achieving head girl

Double Dux Georgina Bryant. Photo / Peter McDermott

Nga Tawa Diocesan School head girl, Georgina Bryant, finished her secondary schooling on the ultimate high at last week's annual prize-giving ceremony.

She was awarded Dux Litterarum (first in Academics) and Dux Ludorum (best sportswoman).

She also received a Nga Tawa tie, which is considered the very highest honour for a Nga Tawa student, having achieved colours in Academics, Sport, and Humanities.

Georgina has had a busy five years at Nga Tawa, making the most of all opportunities the school has to offer.

Although her family home is not that far away in Fordell, she and her elder sister Amelia chose to board at the school.

"All the stories [Amelia] used to tell me, I begged Mum and Dad to let me board as well," says Georgina.

Academically, she received excellence endorsed for her Year 11 and Year 12 NCEA studies. As a Year 12 student, Georgina sat Level 3 Calculus and English, achieving excellence, as well as Scholarship English.

This year, she was first in Year 13 Academics, topping her class in Level 3 Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Drama and Physical Education. She also sat Scholarship Biology and Scholarship Drama.

Just at home on the sports field as in the classroom, Georgina has excelled in triathlon.

She used to swim and run as a kid at Fordell School, but didn't start triathlon until she went to Nga Tawa.

Georgina says the school was very supportive.

"Particularly with triathlon, which is one of the more 'niche' sports, but the programme and the support that they lay out I found really helpful."

She represented New Zealand at the world championships on the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018 and was selected to attend the 2019 and 2020 World Championships in Switzerland and Canada with the New Zealand under-19 team.

She has also been very successful at a national level in cross country and cycling.

A true all-rounder, Georgina has also performed to a high level in Speech and Drama, awarded her Speech and Drama Trinity College ATCL Diploma with distinction, this year.

The inclusion of Speech and Drama among the sciences is unusual, but one Georgina says she really enjoyed.

"It will always be something I will have an interest in. I got into drama at Fordell School — we used to do school productions and I've just kind of carried it all the way through."

Georgina is headed to Otago University next year to study Health Science and hopes to be a physiotherapist. She has been awarded an Otago University Performance Entrance Scholarship, with distinction, worth $16,000 over three years.

"I've been to my share of physios in the past, so it's something I've got a wee insight into, but it combines all the things I'm passionate about."

She says she will miss the time spent with the good friends she has made at Nga Tawa.

"We all come from different places, so the times we can all come together will be much less frequent. Living together, especially in cottages when we were sort of 'flatting' together: I will really miss that."