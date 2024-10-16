Advertisement
‘Don’t have a loved one coming home’: Small communities feel impact of four deaths in North Island crashes

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Four people died in two crashes on SH1 in the central North Island on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Small North Island communities are dealing with the aftershocks of four deaths in two separate crashes on the same day.

Two people died after a passengerless bus and a truck collided on State Highway 1 near Marton on Tuesday morning. Another two died, and one person was in a critical condition, following a collision between a car and truck on SH1, south of Waiōuru, later that morning.

A Woolworths NZ spokesperson confirmed one of the people who died in the Marton crash was a truck driver contracted to the business.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our driver, and we are providing support to them and to our wider team. We will fully assist the police in their investigations.”

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson did not yet know the full circumstances of the Marton crash.

“My heart goes out to those people and families that have been involved and don’t have a loved one coming home.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a number of fatalities within the Rangitīkei District.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the two who died in the Waiōuru crash were unlikely to be people from the district but he could not confirm that.

“If it was local, it would be rippling through the community like wildfire.”

“The overhead rail bridge in the past has been subject to repeated flooding — this wasn’t the case, and I’m pleased that work has gone on there to mitigate the risk but I’m not prepared to comment on the accident at all.”

Both of the crashes happening on the same day was tragic, Watson said.

“We also have to bear in mind that the work our fire and rescue people are required to do as volunteers, although they are very well-trained, it is still a traumatic thing to have to deal with the consequences of.”

Kirton said “two lives lost was too many”.

He did not yet know the cause of the Waiouru accident.

“It comes on top of other accidents that have happened recently and it’s just one of those situations where we try and do better with the roading network and make people aware of the risks associated.

“It was certainly a tragic event that took place yesterday.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

