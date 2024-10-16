“My heart goes out to those people and families that have been involved and don’t have a loved one coming home.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a number of fatalities within the Rangitīkei District.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the two who died in the Waiōuru crash were unlikely to be people from the district but he could not confirm that.

“If it was local, it would be rippling through the community like wildfire.”

Watson did not know the circumstances of the Marton crash.

“The overhead rail bridge in the past has been subject to repeated flooding — this wasn’t the case, and I’m pleased that work has gone on there to mitigate the risk but I’m not prepared to comment on the accident at all.”

Both of the crashes happening on the same day was tragic, Watson said.

“We also have to bear in mind that the work our fire and rescue people are required to do as volunteers, although they are very well-trained, it is still a traumatic thing to have to deal with the consequences of.”

Kirton said “two lives lost was too many”.

He did not yet know the cause of the Waiouru accident.

“It comes on top of other accidents that have happened recently and it’s just one of those situations where we try and do better with the roading network and make people aware of the risks associated.

“It was certainly a tragic event that took place yesterday.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.