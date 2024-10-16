Small North Island communities are dealing with the aftershocks of four deaths in two separate crashes on the same day.
Two people died after a passengerless bus and a truck collided on State Highway 1 near Marton on Tuesday morning. Another two died, and one person was in a critical condition, following a collision between a car and truck on SH1, south of Waiōuru, later that morning.
A Woolworths NZ spokesperson confirmed one of the people who died in the Marton crash was a truck driver contracted to the business.
“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our driver, and we are providing support to them and to our wider team. We will fully assist the police in their investigations.”
Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson did not yet know the full circumstances of the Marton crash.