At least one person has critical injuries after a crash on State Highway 1, south of Waiouru. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1, south of Waiouru, is blocked following a serious crash involving a vehicle and a truck.

Police said at least one person has critical injuries.

The crash was reported about 11.05am and happened between Hassett Drive and Waiaruhe Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Traffic management is being arranged, but motorists are advised to expect delays.