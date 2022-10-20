Whanganui MP Steph Lewis got dressed up for the Diwali celebrations. Photo / Supplied

More than 600 people turned out to enjoy the Diwali celebrations held at the Wanganui Function Centre at the racecourse.

Seven-year-old Eva Sharma from Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Organisers on Saturday's event prepared decorations as well as a series of Indian vegetarian dishes that were free to all guests.

Smita Sali, Andrew Tripe and Rajni Kala. Photo / Supplied

The event was organised by Lotus Women's Group, whose president Geeta Singh said people came from as far as Wellington and New Plymouth to take part.

There were traditional Indian regional dances performed at the event. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe and local MP Steph Lewis attended with their family members.

Organisers spent the day decorating and preparing food for the Diwali celebrations. Photo / Supplied

Singh said it was the first time the Diwali celebrations had a Whanganui mayor attend and it was great to have such a well-attended event after years of Covid-19 restrictions.