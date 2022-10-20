More than 600 people turned out to enjoy the Diwali celebrations held at the Wanganui Function Centre at the racecourse.
Organisers on Saturday's event prepared decorations as well as a series of Indian vegetarian dishes that were free to all guests.
The event was organised by Lotus Women's Group, whose president Geeta Singh said people came from as far as Wellington and New Plymouth to take part.
Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe and local MP Steph Lewis attended with their family members.
Singh said it was the first time the Diwali celebrations had a Whanganui mayor attend and it was great to have such a well-attended event after years of Covid-19 restrictions.