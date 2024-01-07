Desmond Bovey's exhibition at the Lockett Gallery features the original works from his book Tongariro National Park, an artist’s field guide. Photo / Bevan Conley

Desmond Bovey's exhibition at the Lockett Gallery features the original works from his book Tongariro National Park, an artist’s field guide. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui illustrator Desmond Bovey’s work is on show at the Lockett Gallery on Guyton St this month.

Many of the works are from his book Tongariro National Park, an artist’s field guide published in September and now in its second print run.

Bovey has been illustrating the work of other writers for more than 30 years but his well-received book was his first experience as a writer.

The book was launched at Space Gallery in Whanganui in September and Naylors Bookshop in Tūrangi also held a launch.

“That was very well-attended and they have ordered more copies,” he said.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to think about or start anything new because there’s been a lot of promotion.”

Bovey said he had been busy with requests for radio and podcast interviews and he was pleased to have received several favourable print reviews for his book.

One reviewer found Bovey’s prose “every bit as exceptional and enchanting” as his illustrations.

Original copies of a selection of the book’s 400 illustrations are displayed on the walls of the Lockett Gallery and an array of folders and sketchbooks are on display.

The originals allow gallery visitors a glimpse of Bovey’s process of producing the work and some have splotches of the colour palettes he used where he tested his brush at the bottom of the pages.

As well as the illustrations of the flora and fauna of Tongariro National Park, there is a selection of portraits of people walking and Whanganui visitors might recognise some of the subjects.

“As well as being a nature observer, I’m also a people-watcher,” Bovey said.

“I like to sit and watch people and I’m fascinated by the different ways they walk and the clothes they wear.”

The subjects have been captured at the Whanganui River Markets on Saturday mornings and some have been observed at international locations during Bovey’s world travels or during his time living in France for 30 years.

“Some are friends of mine and there’s even one of me in there,” he said.

The original portraits are in notebook form where every subject has a page and there is a print poster that includes all the subjects walking side-by-side.

Desmond's Bovey's illustration of a kāhu (harrier hawk) is one of 400 included in his book. Photo / Supplied

Lockett Gallery owner Lesley Stead, who also owns Paiges Book Gallery, opened the exhibition space in 2020 after she realised that Aotearoa did not have a dedicated gallery for illustrators.

“I attended the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy and they had a gallery of illustrations on display and I realised that New Zealand illustrators didn’t get opportunities to have their work showcased in that way.

“The gallery has been well supported by Whanganui and visitors as well. A Wellington visitor who had just been to Tongariro and had read Desmond’s book came in and bought some of the works and wants to display them at his workplace.”

Bovey had also received a commission from a visitor who wanted him to paint a tūī.

The exhibition of Bovey’s works is showing at Lockett Gallery, 65a Guyton St, until January 31.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.