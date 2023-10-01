The final design to be painted on the basketball court at Castlecliff Domain.

The basketball court in Castlecliff is set to become one of the biggest pieces of art in Whanganui following a competition to redesign the court.

The competition is part of the Power up the Park initiative and attracted over 30 entries, with a high number of entries submitted by pupils at Castlecliff School.

The school’s efforts were recognised when Progress Castlecliff’s Eden Waititi, local artist Mike Marsh, Ngā Ringaringa Waewae’s James Barron and Sport Whanganui’s Whitney Cox presented the school with a custom black-and-gold ball with ‘Castlecliff’ printed on it.

More than 40 other balls will be provided to the school and other schools across the suburb, and all entrants will also have their names on a plaque on the court.

Castlecliff artist Mike Marsh said the final design for the court was inspired by an amalgamation of the design elements submitted by local tamariki [children].

“The design is oriented to reflect its environment giving expression to Te Kaihau-o-Kupe’s important position at the mouth of Te Awa Tupua. It includes the maunga, the awa, moana with te rā and te marama,” Marsh said.

A rainbow pattern on the design is also included to reflect inclusivity and diversity.

“The design encourages all members of our community to feel included and responsible for this area and the wellbeing and safety of all who use it.”

Sport Whanganui active communities manager Jodie Brunger said the court design would be a fantastic complement to the new hoops installed last December.

“We look forward to continuing to support the ongoing development at the park into the future,” Brunger said.

Marsh had been brought in to oversee the painting of the court, which is hoped to start on October 16.

James Barron, Mike Marsh, Ede Waitai and Sport Whanganui's Whitney Cox with Castlecliff School students Kalae (Year 4), Kahanui (Year 4), Te Tiwha (Year 6), Lachlan (Year 6) and their custom gold-and-black basketball.

The court will be painted over two days and allowed a further three days to dry.

Once the paint is dry, a community day will be held to celebrate the courts opening on Labour Day, October 23, though this will all be weather-dependent.

More details on the painting and the community day will be available in early October.