Desert Rd, Mt Ruapehu skifields shut after overnight snowfall and high winds

Tukino skifield as seen about 9.45am on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The Desert Rd is closed after heavy snowfall overnight and the Mt Ruapehu skifields are all shut due to high winds.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an advisory at 9.40pm on Monday that State Highway 1 was closed between Rangipo and Waiouru.

It is asking people to plan their journey around that closure and allow extra time for travel.

A detour is in place for those going north to turn left at Waiouru on to State Highway 49 to National Park before a right turn back up towards Rangipo via State Highway 47 and 46.

For southbound traffic, people should make the reverse journey to avoid the snow-covered road.

Waka Kotahi said the detour would add at least 40 minutes to trips.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there had been heavy snow for much of the Central Plateau and its surrounding high country.

Snow was down to about 300 to 400 metres, he said, with heavy accumulations above that.

Snow had stopped falling on the Desert Rd as of 9am on Tuesday and the clouds were breaking up over the Central Plateau at that time as well.

"The weather system bringing that snow is on the way out," Corrigan said.

"Chilly" air would linger for a couple more days, bringing with it particularly cold mornings.

There would also be clear, sunny afternoons for most of the area.

The Whakapapa, Tūroa and Tukino skifields are all closed due to high winds.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the wind was forecast to drop throughout Tuesday, allowing them to complete avalanche control work and de-icing.

The company says those hoping to use the skifields should check on Tuesday afternoon if they could be opened on Wednesday.