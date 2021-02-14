Darts: A mix of age and experience

Competing in the Masters Games Darts were Gerry and Julie Blair (left) vs Suz and Steve Kenny. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

At the Darts League Hall in Heads Rd last Wednesday there was a small crowd of Masters Games darts competitors.

"Today we've got the mixed pairs and we've got the two age brackets: the 30 to 54s, and the 55s," says Sam Crosley, tournament facilitator. "We've got medals today, with two in the 55 plus bracket and four in the 30 to 54 bracket. Unfortunately, someone's going home without a medal today."

He says some of the older age groups are still travel wary due to Covid and won't be putting in an appearance at this year's competition. This day, the age groups are mixed, competing against and with each other.

Two competitors stood out, loudly proclaiming their support for Scotland with shirts bearing tartan, the cross of St Andrew, thistles and more.

Gerry and Julie Blair are locals, although Gerry is Glasgow born and bred.

"He's only been here three years," says Julie.

Gerry is an aircraft engineer and Julie is a nurse at Whanganui Hospital.

Julie has never played darts before — her sport is bocce — but she and her husband teamed up to have a go.

They were up against brother and sister team Steve and Suz Kenny. Both got into darts at the same time and play regularly, at the Darts League and at the Wanganui East Club.

Charles Martin did the scoring, adept at swift arithmetic and avoiding unguided darts.

"He's one of our more senior veterans," says Sam.

This is Charles' 14th year of competing at the Masters Games, although he began with indoor bowls, pairing up with his father, Arnold, who used to come over from Dannevirke for the games. Charles was also part of the build crew this year.

It was a friendly match but both teams were out to win in this round robin competition. Suz and Steve Kenny took the honours.