Cullinane College's newly announced principal Tony McBride said it's a community that raises a child, not individuals. Photo / Supplied

After nearly five months of searching, Cullinane College has found its new principal.

Tony McBride said he got the call last Saturday.

"I felt happy, excited and terrified all at the same time."

McBride said many things had changed since he first started teaching 25 years ago.

"Education is a really shifting system at the moment so we need to be fluid in what we do.

"We're looking at adapting in a way that allows young people to become valuable members of society in the 21st century."

One of the ways he planned to do this was by re-introducing a community liaison person to the school, McBride said.

"We used to have one at Cullinane and there has been one at previous schools I've worked at so it's something I'm investigating bringing back here.

"I'm a real advocate for all working together and having good relationships because it's a community that raises a child, not individuals."

He said he also wanted more recognition for high-achieving students.

"Often we take for granted students who get merits and excellences when really those are awesome achievements, so more recognition is something I want to bring in as well."

He said this could be in the form of more assembly recognition and certificates.

"At my previous school, we called it positive affirmation, which could also be for displaying the values of a good human being and doing the right thing."

Officially McBride begins his new role on January 1, 2023, and will be supporting the current acting principal Lida Penn-Reina until then.

McBride is also currently the acting deputy principal and a physical education teacher at Cullinane College and was the school's Physical Education head of department in 2021.

Prior to that, McBride was deputy principal at St Johns College in Hastings for six years, and the head of sport and physical education for seven years before that.

McBride came over to New Zealand with his family to play rugby in Eketāhuna, then played for the Kaierau Rugby Club in Whanganui and taught at Whanganui High School from 2000 to 2005.

"I've always loved education and helping other people from a young age. My father used to help out a lot in the community, so I grew up with that," he said.

"Whatever I'm doing, whether it's sport or work, I usually end up running things and it's been a dream to create an environment for young people to be the best possible versions of themselves.

"The previous principal, Justin Harper, did a really good job at making students feel successful which is really cool, and I want to continue building on that."

He said the most balancing and important thing in his life was his wife Margaret and their four children Logan, Hayley, Grace and Callum.

"My main mantra is to create human beings who are going to be loyal partners, loving parents and who do the mahi and get the treats.

"I believe society may be forgetting some traditional values, which for me are Catholic values, of prioritising looking out for other people and being a good parent."

McBride said as principal he wanted to work hard with the other teachers and senior leaders to build an environment to do that.

He said he was also coaching the Kaierau Rugby Club senior A team.

"That was a really big commitment this year and really cool to do, so it's been a busy 2022 but I think next year will be even busier."