It was an "Invincibles" tour of South Africa for the New Zealand Under 19s and their two expat Whanganui players.

Having won their previous three games against the youth sides of South Africa's professional clubs, New Zealand faced the Lions U19s at altitude on the hallowed Ellis Park in Johannesburg, emerging with a comfortable 42-10 win on Wednesday morning, NZ time.

Former Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV back Epeli Waqaicece started the game on the wing, while former schoolmate Hunter Morrison, a lock, came off the bench.

Both players are now based in Manawatū – Waqaicece scored four tries on the tour, while Morrison got three.

In warm conditions against the Lions, New Zealand scored seven tries and converted the lot.

Under 18s

The good season for Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV players Konradd Newland and Joshua Brunger continued in Hurricanes jerseys at Taupō's Owen Delany Park on Tuesday.

Prop Newland played in the "Team Barrett" squad that defeated a Fiji XV 28-12, while Brunger was on the wing for the "Team Savea" side that ran out 92-8 winners over the Fiji Under 18s.

Whanganui was well represented in the Fijian squads as well, as Newland and Brunger's schoolmates Judah Saumaisue and Pita Manamanaivalu played, as did Whanganui High's Simione Tarogi and Viliame Tamanikaitani, along with Cullinane's Jovilisi Mataitoga.

All seven players were part of the Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18 squad.

Newland has been named in the NZ Barbarians U18 squad and Brunger (Ngāti Apa) has been chosen in the NZ Māori U18s.

Under 18 Māori Ngā Mareikura Girls

Whanganui secondary school students Hayley Gabriel (Whanganui High) and Waimarie Rauhina (Cullinane College) have been chosen for the New Zealand Under 18 Māori Ngā Mareikura Girls team.

Gabriel will represent her Ngā Rauru iwi, while Rauhina will honour Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tū wharetoa ki Taupō, Te Iwi Morehu, Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāparnāgi, and Ngāti Raukawa.

Expat Whanganui secondary school players Luana-Rose Sinai, Mia Maraku and Pounamu Wharehinga have also been chosen for the squad.

Whanganui Under 18 Girls

The Whanganui Under 18 Girls team travelled to Napier for the HYRC Girls tournament camp recently.

The squad took on Manawatū and Hawke's Bay in two Game-of-Three-Halves matches over two days, as well as receiving coaching clinics for their various specialist positions.

In Game 1, Whanganui beat Hawke's Bay 15-12 and then lost to Manawatū 31-7.

Game 2 saw Hawke's Bay reverse the ledger with a 15-12 win over Whanganui, while Manawatū won 32-0.

Women's International Defence Rugby Competition

Silks Audit Whanganui Women's squad member Michelle Brough Mish Sara has been chosen for the NZ Defence Force team which is playing the 2022 Women's International Defence Rugby Competition.

Games are being held at College Rifles Rugby Club in Auckland, October 7-25.

New Zealand is in Pool A against the squads of France, Tonga, and the combined Vanuatu-Papua New Guinea side.

Pool B is Australia, Fiji and United Kingdom.

Hurricanes Under 16s

It was a lesson in facing adversity for the AGC Training Whanganui Under 16s at the 2022 Hurricanes U16 tournament in Upper Hutt last week.

"It was a good time; got a few injuries though, had to bring in some younger players," said coach Jason Ellery.

"We were able to experience the new field at Upper Hutt.

"Regardless of results, the guys put a lot of effort in.

"Whanganui's got a good future with young development coming through."

Starting the tournament well, Whanganui went through a significant injury toll which included captain Harry Rowe and fellow loose forward Izaiah Webster.

Whanganui's matches started on Monday with a non-tournament game against Hawke's Bay Development, emerging with a 17-10 victory.

Mason Henry kicked well and scored the winning try.

Other backs to play well were Jaydis Hammond, Manila Lauano and Tahatika Te Riaki, while within a strong set piece, the standout forwards were prop Ejae Cunningham-Beets and the Hay-Martin brothers, Carlos and Taylor.

Fullback Lachlan Fisher made some important tackles, and Tyrone Lama had some good sideline runs.

Whanganui then faced Ngāti Porou East Coast, who managed to run them down for a 22-19 win.

"We blew that game – we started really strong, moved the ball well, missed a lot of opportunities," said Ellery.

"The last ten minutes, the tide turned. A few discipline concerns.

"It was good running rugby - amazing weather."

Loose forward Taine Te Waaka scrambled well and Campbell McKerras was outstanding.

Te Riaki had another big game, as did Taylor Hay-Martin until he was also injured, the toll growing so that backs were now playing in the forwards.

"Overall, we were dominating the first two games. Third game, things changed," said Ellery.

In snowy conditions on Thursday, a now mixed-matched Whanganui squad with several young replacements faced Horowhenua Kapiti, and after a scoreless first quarter, the gates opened in a 27-0 loss.

"Probably need to get a bit fitter, but other than that, it is what it is," said Ellery.

Kingi Edwards gave a solid effort in defence.