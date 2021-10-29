Cricket: Wanganui returns to Furlong Cup action against Horowhenua-Kapiti

The captaincy will go to Chris Sharrock, very experienced at Furlong Cup level, who will also take the wicketkeeper gloves. Photo / File

The Riverview Wanganui team is very light on numbers heading into their Furlong Cup season opener against Horowhenua-Kapiti on Saturday.

However, the first step in solving a problem is admitting that there is one, which returning coach Warren Marr is quite willing to do for season 2021-22.

Marr, in his second stint as coach, has pointed to a distinct lack of development in the local adult game for the past decade, which has left Premier club cricket, and therefore the representative side, with a damaging lack of players in their early to mid-20's.

The current side is an eclectic mix of veterans in their 30's and even older in the case of former Black Cap Andrew Penn, who at 47-years-old is matching the story of Buller rugby's Phil Beveridge, alongside eager teenagers still playing at school.

"Whanganui cricket is in a pretty bad way, it's pretty hard to select a team out of two club teams," said Marr.

"But the good thing is Mark Lithgow has come on board as the new chairman – there's positives going forward with him.

"With the Indoor Centre, we've been able to get ahead of the game. Those that are there are committed and I've trained them hard.

"I hate to see Hawke Cup [Furlong Cup's umbrella championship] as development, but that's where it's at.

"The future is looking really good, it's just going to take time."

Lithgow and Marr's plan is a decade journey to rebuild a positive culture within the Wanganui playing group, so that young men with cricketing talent will either stay or arrive in the district because they see there is still a valid pathway into the Central Districts lineups.

"The young guys will see that, and in five years time we'll be back to where we need to be," said Marr.

What papered over some the cracks in recent years was the unflinching commitment of CD batsman Ben Smith to turn out for his home association when not on Stags duties, plus the influx of international players over the summers from the likes of England, Canada and Sri Lanka – no longer a possibility in this Covid reality.

As the Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV is stepping out of Premier 1, with Cricket Wanganui's blessing, there has been an expansion in the Bullocks Premier 2 40-over competition, with 10 teams taking part.

Marr has not ruled out the possibility of promoting a bolter out of Premier 2 into the Wanganui side over the season, if form dictates.

"We'll look everywhere we can, but right now I'll look at Premier and a couple of the Collegiate boys."

What has added to Marr's headaches is the absence of several leading contenders like Ross Kinnerley (knee surgery), Joel Clark (seasonal work in Ohakune), Robbie Power (unavailable this weekend) and former captain Simon Badger (heel injury).

Veteran batsmen Chris Stewart and Wanganui match centenarian Mark Fraser hold together the top order, with allrounder Fraser Kinnerley taking on more responsibilities without his brother, as does former CD age grade player Connor O'Leary.

Levi Woolston is a player of origin, after club cricket in Palmerston North.

The captaincy will go to Chris Sharrock, very experienced at Furlong Cup level, who will also take the wicketkeeper gloves.

"It's a lot to ask, as he'll be batting at No6," said Marr of Sharrock's responsibilities.

Horowhenua-Kapiti won this derby comfortably on first innings in February last season, but Wanganui took the honours in the 2019-20 summer, also on first innings.

It gives Marr some optimism for the season ahead that even with their falling player numbers, Wanganui can always be competitive.

Games against fellow minnows Horowhenua-Kapiti and Wairarapa always a toss-up, while there have been regular upsets of big brothers Taranaki and Manawatu in recent years.

The only mental block is against perennial Furlong Cup favourites Hawke's Bay, who have a dominant record against Wanganui despite occasionally losing to the other aforementioned teams.

The two-day game starts at Levin's Donnelly Park on Saturday at 10.30am.

The Wanganui team is:

Chris Sharrock, Andrew Penn, Chris Stewart, Mark Fraser, Shaun O'Leary, Carter Hobbs, Levi Woolston, Fraser Kinnerley, John Beale, Connor O'Leary, Hunter Morrison. 12th Man; John McIlraith.