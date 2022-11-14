Ross Kinnerley finished with impressive figures of 6-109 from his 23 overs, despite a knee injury. Photo / NZME

Ross Kinnerley finished with impressive figures of 6-109 from his 23 overs, despite a knee injury. Photo / NZME

A sporting declaration by The Good Home Taranaki side proved a step too far for Riverview Whanganui, who were bowled out twice on Sunday for a 57-run loss.

In a rain-affected Furlong Cup match at New Plymouth Old Boys' Cricket Club's Western Park, Whanganui won the toss and put the home side into bat once play was able to get under way on Saturday – with Taranaki batting out the 68 overs to finish day one on 204-4.

"We actually bowled pretty well on the first morning - they were only going at two an over in the first session," Whanganui coach Warren Marr said.

Veteran Taranaki openers Bailey Wisnewski (41) and Dean Robinson (90) put together a partnership of more than 100 runs before finally giving away catches, which triggered a mini-collapse, the next two batsmen making ducks.

Whanganui's Ross Kinnerley, after only bowling one club cricket over from the crease without a run-up as his preparation, shook off his knee injury to finish with impressive figures of 6-109 from his 23 overs.

After another delayed start, batsmen Josh Borrell (53) and Liam Muggeridge (40) scored more rapidly, with Jarred Cunningham (34 not out) blasting four deliveries over the ropes to get Taranaki the batting bonus points at 307-7 declared in just over 10 more overs.

In reply, it was another rough first innings for Whanganui, being bowled out for 127 with former Central District Stags pace-man Ryan Watson taking 5-29.

The only batsman to truly impress Marr was youngster Sam Roebuck, who made his senior representative debut two weeks before.

Thrust in at opener, Roebuck survived Watson and the other bowlers until the fall of the eighth wicket.

"He showed the others a bit of ticker. He just showed what is necessary if you want to represent Whanganui – he's wanting to be better," Marr said.

"We've got to work harder on the first innings."

While Taranaki could have made Whanganui follow on, they acknowledged the visitors might be able to bat out the remainder of the day to salvage a draw.

The home side immediately declared their second innings, setting up a potential cliff-hanger finish with Whanganui needing the remaining 174 runs off 48 overs.

"It was a great decision on their part. We thought, 'We can actually chase this'," Marr said.

"We went for it but, unfortunately, we weren't good enough."

Watson took up the challenge and, like Wairarapa's Seth Rance two weeks before, Whanganui had no answer to his pace, being all out for 123.

The quick claimed 7-40 to finish with outstanding match figures of 12-69 in 32 overs on the same afternoon.

In three weeks, Subway Manawatū come to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park, giving Marr and the team work to do to get some batsmen into form.

Scoreboard

Taranaki 1st Innings: 307-7 declared.

Whanganui 1st Innings: 127 all out.

Taranaki 2nd Innings: 0-0 declared.

Whanganui 2nd Innings: 123 all out.

Result: Taranaki win by 57 runs.

Twenty20 competition

The Combined Twenty20 competition continued with the second round on Saturday, with overnight weather conditions requiring the games to be moved from Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park to the Springvale fields.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens picked up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Kaitoke Knight Riders, while Wanganui Renegades had a solid run chase for an eight-wicket win over Wicket Warriors Whanganui.

Kaitoke Knight Riders 107-7 (R Bellis 51; W Turner 2-15, T Westwood 2-21) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 111-1 (C Clare 47no, Unknown 42no, T Westwood 17) by nine wickets.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 139-6 (A Paulose 68no, L Varghese 29; J Donaldson 2-21) lost to Wanganui Renegades 144-2 (J Donaldson 60, N Sherborne 35no, J Trillo 24) by eight wickets.