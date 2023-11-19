Ben Smith was the only Whanganui batsman to protect his wicket. Photo / Bevan Conley

There wasn’t a lot to write home about for Riverview Motel Whanganui when they hosted the first Furlong Cup fixture in nine years at Marton’s Centennial Park.

Only 48 overs were possible for last weekend’s two days of play, as wet weather forced Whanganui and HMC Horowhenua-Kāpiti from the field at 2.41pm on Saturday, and they did not get back out there as the rain stayed steady for the next 24 hours, with play abandoned on Sunday afternoon.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti were able to tick off first innings points in swift fashion after the home side was bowled out for just 66 in 32.3 overs.

Only professional Ben Smith (28 not out) had protected his wicket and, while a couple of players having a lack of grass wicket game time played a part in their dismissals, the rest did not lift to the occasion.

Regular bowlers Zack Benton (2-14) and vice-captain Carter Andrews made early breakthroughs and then handed over to strike weapon Nibu Jose.

Having played in the Nelson-Marlborough region, the India-born bowler took 7-20 in just 11 overs, removing all of Smith’s batting partners before Benton came back to polish off the innings.

“He bowled really well. Give him credit, he was outstanding,” Whanganui coach Warren Marr said.

Whanganui’s issue was the lack of batting concentration to see off 20-odd balls from Jose in order to settle, instead being dismissed after five or six deliveries.

“It’s just not good enough really, on our part.

“We’ve talked it through and we need to be better. What we’re doing now is clearly not working.”

As the rain drizzled then got heavier, the visitors worked their way to 70-2 by the middle of the 16th over, enough to comfortably claim first innings points.

Bailey Te Tomo (37 not out) carried his bat through and, while Whanganui had some success as returning fast bowler Oscar Mabin had the attacking Andre Halbert (17) caught out and Ross Kinnerley induced a nick behind from Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage, Daniel Browne kept a straight bat until the run lead was secured.

Premier 1

The sole Premier 1 45-over game on Saturday had to be abandoned for rain with Whanganui High School making 150-9 by the 37th over against the Whanganui Renegades at the school grounds.

Charlie Meredith (54) and Harry Burroughs (35) were the main run scorers for WHS, with Renegades’ bowlers sharing the wickets, the pick of them being Matthew Deighton (3-36), Jack Donaldson (2-18) and Ryan Donaldson (2-30).

Scoreboard

Furlong Cup

Whanganui 1st Innings

D Burgess ct B Te Tomo b C Andrews 3

J Clark ct Unknown b Z Benton

B Smith not out 28

C Hobbs ct J Rose-Miles b N Jose 7

S O’Leary ct P Liyanage b N Jose 2

M Fraser lbw N Jose 0

H O’Leary ct D Browne b N Jose 6

R Kinnerley ct A Halbert b N Jose 4

C Sharrock ct B Te Tomo b N Jose 0

O Mabin ct P Liyanage b N Jose 10

F Kinnerley ct J Rose-Miles b Z Benton 2

Extras: 3

Total: 66 (32.2 overs)

Bowling: Z Benton 7.3 overs, 1 maiden, 14 runs, 2 wickets; C Andrews 10-1-23-1; N Jose 11-4-20-7; J Parker 4-2-8-0.

Horowhenua-Kapiti 1st Innings

B Te Tomo 37 not out

A Halbert 17

P Liyanage 4

D Brown 8 not out

Extras: 4

Total: 70-2 (15.3 overs)

Bowling: R Kinnerley 7-0-32-1; O Mabin 5-1-26-1; S O’Leary 2.3-0-10-0; F Kinnerley 1-0-2-0.

Result: Draw, Horowhenua-Kapiti win first innings points.

Premier 1

Whanganui High School 150-9 (C Meredith 54, H Burroughs 35; M Deighton 3-36, J Donaldson 2-18, R Donaldson 2-30) vs Whanganui Renegades abandoned due to wet weather.

Premier 2

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 147-4 (T Westwood 52, Unknown 24no, Unknown 20) bt Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI 103 (B Cunningham 4-5, T Westwood 2-28) by 44 runs.

Property Brokers United P2 111-7 (A Toy 38, J Toy 34; Blake Sollitt 2-18, N McKay 2-21, Mafua Tongotea 2-25) lost to Kaitoke Knight Riders 112-2 (M Slade 47, N McKay 35no) by eight wickets.

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 94-5 (L Scott-Pages 25no; S Soman 2-16) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 95-1 (S Sreekumar 45no) by nine wickets.