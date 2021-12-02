Cricket: Marist's Coastal Challenge semi-final delayed

Marist will now play their Coastal Challenge semifinal on December 18-19. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Marist will now play their Coastal Challenge semifinal on December 18-19. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wanganui Vet Services Marist will take the rare opportunity to play a full weekend club fixture, with the start of their Coastal Challenge two-day semi-final in Masterton delayed until December 18.

The second round of the inaugural red-ball tournament was originally due to begin tomorrow, with day 2 of each game being December 18.

However, rather than make the long trip to Masterton twice in a fortnight, Marist will instead play Wairarapa's United CC over the December 18-19 weekend.

Cricket Wanganui will assist the team so they can stay in Masterton on the Saturday night.

The other semi-final is a Horowhenua-Kāpiti derby, as Kāpiti Old Boys take on Levin Old Boys in a rematch of the Coastal Challenge Twenty20 final, won by Levin at Donnelly Park.

After a break for two rounds of the Rep Weekend hybrid competition, the P2 40 resumes with games at Centennial Park in Marton and Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

The Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI and United 3rds have already picked up forfeit wins over the Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue and Black sides respectively, which moves United 2nd XI to the top of the table.

Wanganui Renegades will look to keep pace with United when they face Tech Old Boys while, playing alongside them, the Wicket Warriors Whanganui meet the Kaitoke Knight Riders.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens defend their home pitch against the Marist Bs.

Games start at 12.30pm.

Draw for December 4, P2 40

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Marist Bs

Wanganui Renegades CC vs Tech Old Boys

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue by forfeit

United 3rds bt Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black by forfeit