Whanganui Chronicle

Cricket: Awa City club giving young Whanganui players a path

4 minutes to read
Awa City's six clubs are made up of cricketers from year five to year eight. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
Mike Tweed

Young Whanganui cricketers without a school team now have the chance to join a local hard-ball club called Awa City.

It's run by Cricket Whanganui, whose chairman Mark Lithgow said the number of cricket programmes

