Crews battle house fire in Rātana near Whanganui

Photo / File / Bevan Conley

Crews from around the Whanganui region were called to a Rātana property late on Monday night as a house was engulfed in flames.

Emergency services arrived at the address shortly after 10.30pm to find the fire well involved.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Rātana, Whanganui and Marton were all on deck battling the blaze.

Fire and Emergency remained at the property until 2am ensuring the fire was contained and extinguished.

The cause of the fire was unknown.