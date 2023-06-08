Voyager 2023 media awards

Two people seriously injured in State Highway 3 crash near Whanganui

Finn Williams
By
Two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on State Highway 3, near Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the highway at Kaitoke at 12.31pm on Thursday.

It appeared two people had been seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic management was on its way to the site.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had blocked the road and SH3 was closed south of Whanganui, between SH4 and Warrengate Rd.

Motorists should avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay their journey.

More to come.

